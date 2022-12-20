Iamgold Offers Compelling Value After Recent Deals Ease Liquidity Concerns

Summary

  • IAMGOLD is developing a large, low-cost Canadian gold mine (Cote) in addition to its existing assets.
  • This pressured the company's liquidity to fund the project, but multiple recent disposals have eased concerns.
  • The shares should have an equity value of over $5/share, that's more than double the current price.
  • Some execution risks remain in delivering the Cote mine on time and budget and completing announced disposals without issue.

Gold nuggets from gold pit mine

AlexSava

Canadian junior gold miner IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) offers compelling value after three recent transactions have likely addressed liquidity concerns in developing the new Cote mine. This suggests significant potential upside for the equity from current levels.

Yes, the stock has rallied

Chart
Data by YCharts

valuation of Cote

Cote overview (Annual information form (SEDAR) 2/2022)

