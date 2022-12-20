Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

Knowing where the primary market index will be at the end of next year is virtually impossible. However, it is possible to find evidence of whether it is expensive or cheap to buy now, for example, by comparing it with an alternative investment for one year, such as a T-Bill. Moreover, markets move far in advance of economic trends; the S&P 500 (SP500, SPY) is a leading indicator, that is, an indicator used to forecast economic trends. Therefore, the risk in forecasting is always to be one step behind.

In today's article, we want to analyze the economic situation and tell our view on 2023.

Inflation Is The Key

Where better to begin a market analysis than by talking about inflation and treasuries yields that have dominated the market for 2022? 2023, barring unlikely black swans, could be a very similar year, with the market focused on the cooling of inflation (will it be faster or slower than expected) and the "straightening" and steepening of the U.S. government bond yield curve. Indeed, recall that that is one of the main variables affecting the market multiple.

The inflation figure for November positively surprised the markets, coming in below analysts' estimates that expected a value of around 7.3 percent. Instead, that 7.1 percent reported follows the very positive October figure, marking an essential step in the fight against inflation. Even more positive is the month-over-month figure, with an inflation rate on the core part of 0.2 percent.

While commodity and energy prices continue to fall, in part because of market fears about a possible lasting economic recession, what mainly caused the CPI growth was housing-related costs, which continue to rise.

Housing prices have fallen substantially this year, already registering -20 percent in many parts of the United States, while prices continue to be strong in some regions. In general, the cost of housing units has been declining since last June, when it peaked, but the price decline has not been sharp, and price growth is still positive year-on-year, a symptom of a strong U.S. economy.

However, as mortgage costs rise, we may see further price declines. Moreover, these declines take time to affect CPI data, suggesting additional downward pressure on inflation over the next year.

Powell And The FOMC

Despite the excellent inflation data, it is better not to declare victory. The Fed chairman reiterated this once again. One must see prolonged results before changing the rate hike policy and seeing the beginning of the so-called "pivot."

The market did not like this. But even less liked was the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Summary of Economics Projections

This dot plot refers to the interest rate expectations of individual FOMC members. It suggests that no member of the central bank committee expects a 2023 rate cut, while most members expect the first cuts to start in the year 2024. This caused a sharp drop in U.S. stock markets following Powell's meeting and lecture.

When asked whether he expected a recession and whether the "soft landing" that had been talked about in recent months had vanished, Powell replied as follows:

No, I wouldn’t say that. No, I don’t say that, [...] To the extent we need to keep rates higher and keep them there for longer inflation ... I think that that narrows the runway, but lower inflation readings, if they persist in time, could certainly make it more possible.

The Market Disagrees With The FOMC

The market does not appear to believe what Powell and FOMC members said. In particular, the Fed Futures market is beginning to predict a possible recession, with rate cuts needed as early as August.

This appears to be consistent with the economic data. For example, in November, the U.S. Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) fell for an eighth consecutive month, suggesting the economy is possibly in a recession.

Market Multiples

Early insights from the perspective of inflation and market reaction can be seen in inflation history vs market multiple. For example, what led the market to rise again when we had sustained inflation with a market decline?

For a proper comparison, I would focus on the data since 1979, for which analysts' estimates are available and on which we have a forward and not trailing P/E.

With the help of the graph, we can see that from 1979 to the present; we have had three more or less essential spikes in inflation: the late 1970s, the early 1990s and the Great Financial Crisis.

Notably, in 1979 and 2008, we notice how repricing, with lower forward P/E, exactly coincides with the CPI surge. In contrast, we see an increase in the multiple, with inflation low and under control.

In this case, it is to be expected that progressively positive data, on the inflation side, may result in a higher multiple over the next year.

As we said, the treasury yield is also essential on the multiple. So as bond yields rise, higher yields will be needed in the stock market to make it equally attractive.

The chart of the 10-year yield versus the P/E multiple of SP500 behaves similarly to CPI, as high inflation typically requires higher interest rates.

Market Catalysts

To come to a judgment and try the arduous task of guessing where the market will be at the end of 2023, we have to think about some possible catalyzing events.

It's ALL about inflation, I would say. The market already predicts inflation that calms down, but to have better results, we would need inflation that calms down more than expected, with perhaps deflation risks on the horizon. This is a situation I find very unlikely for several reasons, but not impossible. A return of the fear of deflation would undoubtedly lead to a Fed pivot with even a possible return of Quantitative Easing in the short term and the return of the famous bubble of everything. We cannot expect this now, but it is certainly possible.

This depends mainly on the geopolitical situation. A geopolitical relaxation, with increased free trade after tariffs, wars and sanctions mark the last few years, would undoubtedly give a new deflationary push. Therefore, it is difficult to predict whether this can be seen in 2023, although it seems unlikely. Countries will have to rely on their strengths through monetary and fiscal policies that give less scope for spending and can contain inflation.

Moreover, it is essential to think about economic conditions. We have seen one of the fastest rate hike cycles in history; how significant will the economic damage be? The market will see a mild recession as positive, while a substantial slowdown could be harmful.

On that side, we have seen EPS estimates for 2023 coming down throughout 2022. However, consensus still expects an increase in the earnings of the S&P 500, with an expected EPS in 2023 of about $231. If we reach a "hard landing", can we expect a positive increase in EPS? We also have to consider the situation worldwide: after the last ECB meeting, Lagarde spoke with hawkish tones, saying Europe is far from over the hiking rate cycle.

My End of 2023 Target

If we want to make a forecast for year-end 2023, we must try to be one step ahead of the market. For example, if we go into recession at the beginning of 2023 or are already in recession, as I write, are we convinced that the market can price it in at the end of 2023? In this scenario, we will probably already see the first rate cuts during the second part of 2023, and even a market that sees a deterioration in fundamentals could earn a higher multiple with the expectation of lower rates and economic improvement in 2024 and subsequent years.

What can I expect then?

Earnings for 2023 could fall much more than expected, with a 5-10% decline from 2022. Is this something we are interested in for our forecast? Relatively little because the price at the end of 2023 will depend on expectations for 2024, which could be a positive and recovery year. So we expect earnings at the end of 2024 may be slightly higher than in 2022: $225.

Current multiples may seem high, but a new cycle of falling rates, leading to Fed funds around neutral monetary policy levels, could provide the market with a multiple around this level by the end of 2023, thus a Forward P/E of 17.

In this case, as I write, our target for the S&P 500 at the end of 2023 is $3,825, implying an upside of less than 1 per cent in one year.

Comparing this rate with those available now in the Fixed Income market raises the question: is it worth investing in equities? Definitely.

Even being right about the idea and estimates, the timing could be wrong. We may touch $3800 on September 23 or March 24; our market entry or exit could be incorrect, and so on. Depending on the investment horizon and risk appetite, it might make sense for an investor to have a combination of exposure to the equity market, duration, with long-dated bonds, and base rates, through short-dated bonds, which in 2023 might yield more than the equity market.

