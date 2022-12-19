8.5% Yielding Magellan Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Dec. 22, 2022 7:10 AM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)
  • This Christmas, Santa is bringing blue-chip bargains that could change your life.
  • Magellan Midstream offers one of the possibly safest 8.5% yields on earth, backed by the strongest credit rating in the industry, a 21-year payout growth streak, and just 10% commodity sensitivity.
  • MMP is pursuing the most aggressive buybacks in the industry, repurchasing stock at a rate of 5% per year. Long-term, 2.5% annual buybacks are expected to drive 4.3% growth.
  • MMP is trading at an anti-bubble 8.4X cash flow, priced for just -0.2% growth. It could deliver 75% returns within two years and 140% returns within five years.
  • Long-term, the bond market is confident that MMP will be around for at least 30 years, and it could deliver almost 13% long-term returns. That's better than the S&P, aristocrats, and even the Nasdaq.
Romantic young couple exchanging Christmas gifts

VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, December 19th.

----------------------------------------------------------

Christmas is a wonderful time to forget about work and focus on what matters, friends, family, and all the things that make life worth living.

Investor presentation

Investor presentation

Investor presentation

Ycharts

Investor presentation

Investor presentation

Investor presentation

Wells Fargo

Investor presentation

FactSet Research Terminal

Investor presentation

Investor Presentation

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MMP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings own MMP in our portfolio.

