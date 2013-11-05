Wix.com: Caution! A Rough Road Ahead For This Website Builder

Summary

  • Since 2012, WIX has grown revenue by over 3000%, from $43 million to $1.3 billion in the last 12 months.
  • WIX was founded in 2006, and since then, the company has never recorded an operating profit.
  • Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, WIX is overvalued.

Background

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is a cloud-based web development platform founded in 2006 by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan. WIX's headquarters is located in Tel Aviv, Israel, and it has offices worldwide, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, India, Ireland, Lithuania, and Ukraine.

WIX Revenue Data by Region

WIX FORM 20-F - 2/16/2022

Wix Revenue Data

Wix Data by Stock Analysis

WIX Net Income Data

WIX Data by Stock Analysis

WIX Free Cash Flow Data

WIX Data by Stock Analysis

WIX Share Price Data

WIX Data by Seeking Alpha

WIX DCF Analysis

Author's work

I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

