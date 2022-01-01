Key Themes For Latin America In 2023

Summary

  • We see 10 major themes to watch for in Latin America in 2023.
  • Higher interest rates will affect credit growth and discourage consumption and investment.
  • The combination of high inflation, rising unemployment, and sluggish economic growth in much of the region will worsen protest risks in 2023.
  • Strategic competition between the US and mainland China and a renewed global push for energy transition are key potential drivers of new business opportunities in Latin America in the five to ten-year outlook.

Globe 1

hamzaturkkol/E+ via Getty Images

We see 10 major themes to watch for in Latin America in 2023, a year that will be marked by economic deceleration, the consolidation of the political left, higher fiscal burden, and greater business disruption risks.

Chart: real GDP annual percentage change

chart: fiscal balances as percent of GDP

Chart: Damages connected to civil unrest in Latin America

