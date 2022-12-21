Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição: Righting The Ship

Dec. 21, 2022 5:16 AM ETCompanhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.54K Followers

Summary

  • CBD outlined turnaround plans for its core business at this year’s investor day.
  • Expansion is a key focus for top-line growth, while margin initiatives should get the company closer to double-digit EBITDA margins over time.
  • The Éxito spin-off remains on track, along with various divestments, to drive a zero net debt position in two years.
  • At current levels, the stock is attractively priced.

Customer Buying with mobile app on Supermarket

FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) hosted a promising investor day presentation earlier this month, highlighting the mid-term turnaround strategy at the core business. Key targets include a return back to positive FCF generation and

Chart
Data by YCharts

Shelf Availability Improvement

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Expansion Plan

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Proximity Format Expansion

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Adj EBITDA Guidance

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Digital Sales Target

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Exito Transaction Timeline

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

