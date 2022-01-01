MENA Region's Economic Growth To Slow After Strong 2022

Summary

  • Economic activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is expected to sharply decelerate in 2023 after strong growth in 2022.
  • For the MENA hydrocarbon importers group, we anticipate a real GDP growth slowdown from 4.2% in 2022 to 2.9% in 2023 and 3.1% in 2024.
  • We estimate consumer price inflation in the MENA region to have peaked in the second half of 2022, with gradual easing throughout 2023.
  • The MENA region's aggregated real GDP growth in 2023 could surprise on the upside if the Russia-Ukraine war ends earlier than foreseen.

Chart: comparative real GDP growth forecasts (%)

Chart: MENA average CPI growth (%)

