Summary

  • Over the past few weeks, and while US indices are heading south, beaten-up Chinese stocks are going through a "mini recovery".
  • With the global economy offering nothing but doom-and-gloom, China is the world's main, perhaps only, hope to produce (some) lemonade out of the 2023 lemon.
  • In light of weak and deteriorating economic data, Chinese authorities understand that they can no longer maintain the very restrictive "zero COVID" policy.
  • For us, China is a strategic long-term position. If you buy into this idea, and you're anyhow betting on China, there's no reason why KWEB wouldn't be the Chinese horse you ride on.
Bronze bull on The Bund in Shanghai, Iron bull statue in front of Chinese banks on the Waitan Bund promenade, close up view.

yanjf/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A couple of weeks back, we promised to "share extracts from our weekly reviews." This article, based on analyses originally published for Wheel of Fortune's subscribers on Nov. 28 and Dec. 13, is part of that effort.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

The single biggest driver for the global economy next year will be China, where loosening COVID restrictions are likely

IIF

IIF's chief economist Robin Brooks tweeted that a "global recession in 2023" is the best case scenario investors should prepare themselves for.

IIF

2023 will be bad" to the degree that another 2008-style "Great Recession" is possibly (let alone likely) upon us

IIF

January-October Chinese industrial profits fell 3.0% Y/Y, worse than the 2.3% Y/Y decline during the first nine months.

Bloomberg

COVID Cases in China - Mainland

Bianco Research

COVID Cases in China - Beijing

Bianco Research

Chinese exports are collapsing only because the Chinese authorities are beating up and locking down their workforce.

Bianco Research

China's economic activity keeps falling.

Bloomberg

Image

Bloomberg

Based on both Variflight and Airportia data, Chinese road and air traffic has rebounded sharply over the last couple of weeks.

Variflight

The good news is there are already signs suggesting that economic activity is rebounding in December thanks to Chinese authorities taking steps (early in the month) towards easing the COVID restrictions.

Airportia

China's hog futures have tumbled almost 25% over the past two weeks with supply overwhelming demand, seeing farmers rushing to send their pigs for slaughter.

Bloomberg

We expect mobility to return to pre-Omicron (February 2022) level by end-1Q, followed by further recovery for the remainder of 2023 that surpasses the pre-Covid (December 2019) high

Morgan Stanley

Chart
Data by YCharts

KWEB has just been able to move past both the 50-DMA (first) and 200-DMA (then after). Not only is this a bullish technical sign for itself, but the last time this break-up happened (early 2019), KWEB doubled in value over the following two years.

Y-Charts, Author

A 50% spike is needed from current levels in order for KWEB to move back into this channel, recapturing the long-term, uptrend, path.

Y-Charts, Author

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FUNDS MACRO PORTFOLIO ("FMP") either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY FXI, KWEB, MCHI, BABA, JD, TCEHY, PDD, BIDU

