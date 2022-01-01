sankai

Transcript

Hi, I'm Geraldine Sundstrom, asset allocation portfolio manager. And I'm here today to go over PIMCO's portfolio positioning across asset class, in light of our recently published asset allocation outlook, Risk-Off, Yield-On.

First, our overall risk posture remains cautious, as we're facing a complex backdrop of ongoing policy tightening, elevated recession risk, as well as likely sticky inflation on the way forward. Looking more closely at each asset class, we remain underweight equities. Despite a steep correction so far this year, we believe that now equities are indeed reflecting the higher level of yield. However, forward earning consensus are still too elevated for a recessionary environment. As such, we favor defensive sectors, like healthcare and pharmaceutical, and we think that the European region is probably the most at risk.

Moving on to fixed income, while the starting points are much more attractive of yield now, and we believe that an allocation to fixed income will diversify and balance risky portfolio again. Within fixed income, we favor government-quality papers from those economies and countries which are most sensitive to the level of interest rates, but also like high-quality securitized bonds in AAA tranches, as well as agency mortgages and select investment-grade corporate credit.

In terms of real assets, we do maintain an exposure to inflation-protected bonds, with our view that inflation will be sticky on the way down but also has significant upside risk. Turning to commodities, we believe that oil and grains not only have low inventory but will continue to suffer from supply constraint, and therefore keep an allocation there.

Finally, turning to foreign exchange, we believe that the US dollar is indeed expensive. However, we also reckon that it could remain so for a while longer, at least until we have witnessed and identified the peak of interest rates. We are cautious on the euro.

We believe that this is a currency that will continue to face structural challenges ahead. However, we're willing to dip a toe in those high-carry select emerging market currencies.

