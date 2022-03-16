BMW Remains A Quality Business With Upside Intact

Summary

  • BMW's share price has been punished amid a broader automotive selloff due to recessionary fears and poor deliveries in 2022.
  • BMW is still a quality business with strong economic moats and is well-positioned to capitalise on demand in China and continued demand for ICE automobiles.
  • The market has also failed to appreciate BMW's ownership of the Rolls-Royce automobile line.

Brand new black BMW X1 SUV 2020 parked in Switzerland

Ingus Kruklitis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Revenue by geography and by segment (FY21)

BMW Group Annual Reports

Deliveries across BMW automobile lines

BMW Group Annual Reports

BMW Electrification Phases

BMW Group Investor Presentation

BMW Share of Electrified Vehicles in Deliveries

BMW Group Annual Reports

Comparison of BMW and Mercedes R&D Spending

BMW Group Annual Reports, Mercedes-Benz Group Annual Reports

BMW Return on Capital Employed

BMW Group Annual Reports

BMW Forward P/E

S&P Capital IQ

Chinese consumers "punch above their weight" in many categories

McKinsey Report on Consumer Trends Shaping Next Decade of Growth in China

China: Income growth is lifting urban households into the upper-middle class and above

McKinsey Report on Consumer Trends Shaping Next Decade of Growth in China

China: Luxury brands and domestic brands dependability

J.D. Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study

Comparison of important features for consumers across key markets

Strategy& Digital Auto Report 2021

Comparison of deliveries and production capacity in China between German automakers

BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz Group, Volkswagen Group Annual Reports

Electric vehicles, top five consumer concerns

The Economist - "A Lack of Chargers Could Stall The Electric-Vehicle Revolution”

Electric LDV per charging point in selected countries, 2010-2021

International Energy Agency

Charging points per EV and kW per electric LDV in selected countries, 2021

International Energy Agency

Preferred type of powertrain/engine by age (%)

Strategy& Digital Auto Report 2021

Rolls-Royce Deliveries Across Model Variants

BMW Group Annual Reports

SUV market

Deutsche Bank Equity Research Reports

Comparison of key metrics between Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and Bentley

Supercars.net, Ferrari and Volkswagen Group Annual Reports

Rolls-Royce Comparable Companies Analysis

S&P Capital IQ

Rolls-Royce Valuation

S&P Capital IQ, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Reports

Sensitivity Analysis of Rolls-Royce Market Cap and Current BMW Market Cap

DCF Estimates

DCF Estimates

DCF Estimates

BMW Valuation

DCF Estimates

Key Assumptions for DCF

DCF Estimates

College student based in London with passion for identifying actionable investment ideas. Sector agnostic with medium to long-term horizon..

