DLocal Conducted A Major Buyback To Counter Short-Selling

Dec. 21, 2022 6:30 AM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)
Summary

  • DLocal stock has been under pretty meaningful pressure thanks to a Muddy Waters Research report in November that points to oddities in historical reporting and performance data.
  • They point to some red flags in auditor choice, oddities in historical reporting, some related party transactions but critically some odd trends in take rate performance.
  • DLocal is buying back 2% of its shares in response and this has caused a sharp share rebound, but this doesn't directly address the claims.
  • Muddy Waters goes far and is aggressive in its assertions. We take a very disinterested view and recognise that regardless of the quality of reporting, industry trends are somewhat negative.
  • The buyback doesn't mean anything to us, it's small and we've seen some of our portfolio stocks buyback more than 25% in one go, and even on reported data DLO stock is not cheap.
Detail of the national flag of Uruguay waving in the wind on a clear day

rarrarorro/iStock via Getty Images

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is a payments company that produced with its founders the first Uruguayan billionaires. The company generates substantial income from FX on the volumes that it processes from companies operating abroad who want to interface with buyers in LatAm.

