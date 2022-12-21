DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is a payments company that produced with its founders the first Uruguayan billionaires. The company generates substantial income from FX on the volumes that it processes from companies operating abroad who want to interface with buyers in LatAm. It's a payment processing business, and multiples can be really high here as they are with other payments processing companies like Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY). The problem with this stock is first that it could become a battleground as major short-seller Muddy Waters' Carson Block takes aim at the company, making some pretty serious allegations on the quality of the books. With the war between Robinhood types and short-sellers we are going to stay far away from DLO on that basis already. While we don't even have to have an opinion on the quality of reporting, we have enough worries on industry level trends to be turned off, especially where pricing is an outlier and high for DLO at the moment. Much can erode that, so we stay far away.
So the big news is this Muddy Waters research report which came out in November. It's thorough, as these reports always are, and recognises oddities which we can't explain, although that doesn't mean it can't be explained by the company when they get around to addressing it. While they detect oddities, the reasons for these oddities are still very speculative, and while Muddy Waters tries to connect the dots, it remains conjecture.
Personally, we have enough industry level concerns to avoid the stock, so we don't care too much about the details of the Muddy Waters report even though it's still an interesting read, but for the benefit of the lazy reader (DISCLAIMER: Read the report yourself for the proper picture) the following are the key concerns raised by Muddy Waters for you to investigate yourself, in case your rejection thresholds aren't going to be met by suboptimal industry-level elements.
Of course, the report raises concerns, and we don't like it when a stock we're looking at gets put in the crosshairs of a short-seller, correct or not. Moreover, with the risks in short selling nowadays due to short-squeezes being such a fresh mode of return for buyers, we really would never take a position.
But the real thing that got us looking elsewhere was just industry-level trends, related to the DLO business model.
DLO gets a lot of its take on processed revenue, more than half, from foreign exchange related fees, commissions and spreads. Their business is to provide a link between foreign, developed-currency businesses and emerging markets. This is a lite way for companies like Airbnb (ABNB) and others to dip a toe in foreign markets without getting their own local-to-local infrastructure in the country. The problem is when LatAm proves a good market for explorers, they eventually take the dive and make moves that cut out a lot of the value provided by DLO. In response, DLO chases volume with razor-thin payment processing contracts with major companies like Google (GOOG). Big companies like Google negotiate very low fees. The more companies dive into those markets themselves, the more the special value-add of DLO gets cut out. This should pressure take rates a lot.
While TPVs should grow, macro is getting a bit heavier, and the local-to-local markets that DLO has to compete in with contracts with Google and others are saturated. Still, they trade at 24x EV/EBITDA this year, forecast at 14x next year. We prefer businesses where the industry outlook is more stable, or conditions are likely to improve.
In response to the short-selling, DLO has declared that it will buyback $100 million in shares which is only about 2-2.5% of its market cap. This has rocketed the shares, maybe because it's putting pressure on short positions by the likes of Muddy Waters. Short interest is pretty high at 8.37% according to the Seeking Alpha figure. This doesn't address the short thesis points, but it's something of a non-silent counter. Still, it's a small buyback compared to what we've seen these last years.
Overall, we see no advantage in DLO, and with a high multiple in an environment where high multiples are not well-liked, on top of negative short-seller pressures, we'd pass on this as conservative investors.
