welcomeinside/iStock via Getty Images

I have a Hold rating on the shares of Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC). The company recorded a small profit in its most recent quarter and is gearing up for significant growth in the coming year.

Company overview

Frontier is the seventh largest U.S. airline, and the second largest of the three ultra low-cost carriers, behind Spirit (SAVE) and ahead of Allegiant (ALGT). It had agreed to merge with Spirit earlier in the year, only to be outbid by JetBlue (JBLU), an unexpected turn of events that could turn out to be a major blessing in disguise as it can focus on its unique strategy and the significant embedded growth it has for 2023 and beyond.

Strong shareholder alignment

Indigo Partners, an airline-focused private equity firm founded by industry veteran Bill Franke with particularly deep expertise in founding and managing low-cost airlines, has created several valuable low cost carriers, including Spirit (SAVE), Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF) and Volaris and has investments in Frontier, Volaris, and JetSMART. It acquired Frontier from Republic Airways in 2013 and has been its majority shareholder ever since. It currently owns over 80% of its shares with a market value of approximately $1 billion, which represents its largest current investment in the sector by a wide margin. While it has already taken significant dividends from the airline prior to its IPO, and will eventually look to exit its shares, it should be very motivated to maximize the value of this equity. Indigo's other airline relationships are a benefit to Frontier, including its partnership with Volaris. It has also utilized the group of airlines to increase bargaining power with Airbus to order aircraft at attractive prices. With the stock about 40% below its IPO price, hopefully Indigo will not look to exit prior to a substantial rebound in share price.

Capital allocation

This is a growth story more than most other airlines, so capital returns in the near-term are fairly unlikely, as the focus remains on managing leverage while funding growth of the business, including delivery of over 200 aircraft that the airline has on order from Airbus. They have a longstanding pre-delivery payment (PDP) credit facility to manage progress payments on these aircraft, and will likely continue to favor lease financing to minimize near-term capital outlays in order to facilitate growth. Their leasing partners may be willing to finance PDPs for them as well as a sweetener to any lease financings, and they've already secured financing for the next 12 months' worth of deliveries. In the meantime, the airline will opportunistically add further capacity, as shown by its decision to source an additional ten A321neo aircraft from lessors that will deliver this quarter and during 2023. The repayment of its loan from the U.S. Treasury "substantially unencumbered" its valuable loyalty and brand assets, which could provide significant liquidity if needed to support expansion.