Debt Market Conditions Improve Towards Year-End

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • Emerging market and high yield bond markets have improved in recent weeks, indicated by both aggregate and issuer-specific developments.
  • There has been a general improvement in risk appetite during the last month, based on expectations of a less-severe upward trajectory for policy rates and slower inflation.
  • There has also been a revival in European high yield bond issuance. At the opposite end of the credit spectrum, the European Commission also was able to issue on a relatively large scale for December.

Business Planning

blackred

In recent weeks, emerging market and high yield bond markets have improved, indicated by both aggregate and issuer-specific developments.

There has been a general improvement in risk appetite during the last month, based on expectations of a less-severe upward

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.58K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.