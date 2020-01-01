Assertio Holdings: Acquiring Good Products Is The Key To Success

Dec. 21, 2022 7:30 AM ETAssertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)AQST, CRMD, CTXR, PRPH, XERS
Michele Pagliaro profile picture
Michele Pagliaro
146 Followers

Summary

  • Assertio Holdings is a pharmaceutical company based on a niche model that is focused on digital, non-personal promotion.
  • Last Q3 showed great revenue and cash flow growth.
  • The company's growth strategy is based on market acquisitions.
  • The share price valuation seems to be very convenient.
According to Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT), the classic model of selling pharmaceutical products through direct sales in person is becoming too competitive and able to reduce productivity. The company, therefore, decided to implement a highly technological digital platform that also exploits artificial

Long-time investor. Analyst of growth and value companies. The goal is to create high long-term capital growth.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

