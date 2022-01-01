CLO Credit, Collateral Conditions To Worsen In 2023

Dec. 21, 2022 7:30 AM ETJAAA, AAA, JBBB, CLOI
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
706 Followers

Summary

  • Financing conditions are expected to remain tight and volatile in much of 2023.
  • CLO managers delivered a solid performance in 2022 despite treacherous market conditions.
  • The compressed equity profit margin will continue to challenge CLO managers, which could result in more CLO manager consolidation activity in 2023.

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

By Miles Li & Luke Lu, Yield Book Research

The collateralized loan obligations (CLO) market seems likely to face a further deterioration in the credit and collateral environment in 2023 amid high inflation, higher interest rates, and the looming threat of a global

BSL CLO

Refinitiv LPC

CAA

Trepp

Junior OC

Refinitiv LPC

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
706 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.