Darren415

By Miles Li & Luke Lu, Yield Book Research

The collateralized loan obligations (CLO) market seems likely to face a further deterioration in the credit and collateral environment in 2023 amid high inflation, higher interest rates, and the looming threat of a global recession.

As borrower debt-service capacity is further pressured by these macroeconomic headwinds and corporate profit margins squeezed, the credit fundamental deterioration may intensify in 2023, driven by sectors such as consumer goods, retail, chemicals, and real estate.

Tightening credit fundamentals

Financing conditions are expected to remain tight and volatile in much of 2023, with some sectors "vulnerable" to increased default risk because of the difficulty in passing on the rising cost to customers.

Although a few sectors including commodities, energy, and banks, may be able to weather the downturn slightly better, while other borrowers are well positioned entering next year with sufficient capital buffer, market stress and recession may push speculative-grade corporate default rates to more than double next year.

Refinitiv LPC

In 2023, the leveraged loan default rate is expected to reach 5% (compared with a pandemic peak rate of 4.5%) and CLO asset default rate to hit 2%.

Ratings downgrade risk concerns rise

The CCC downgrades coupled with the rapid increase in B3/B- rated CLO exposure is a growing concern in the market.

The current CCC% is around 3.5%, barely above the lowest level in the past three years but may rise to a high single digit next year, or even approach the pandemic high of 11% because of reduced access to capital.

For the B3/B- rated CLOs, many of these issuers could face difficulty covering their interest expenses and refinancing upon maturity, leading to increased downgrade risk.

Trepp

An increase in downgrades and defaults may lead to par haircuts and cause some over-collateralisation (OC) triggers to breach.

However, the risk is mitigated by robust OC cushions, the way CLOs are structured with a cap of 7.5% cap on CCC-rated assets in their deal indentures, and active management by CLO managers. According to Yield Book's November report, there will only be 6.05% of CLOs failing junior OC tests under an assumption of 10% CCC and a 2% constant default rate (CDR).

Refinitiv LPC

New issuances extend decline

Investor demand looks likely to remain weak in 2023 following a pullback in CLO purchases in 2022, particularly by US banks on the back of increased capital requirements and Japanese AAA investors, which resulted in CLO AAA underperformance vs. loans (and hence a shrunk equity arbitrage).

New issuance volume in 2023 is expected to decline modestly (5-10%) in a base case scenario, from 2022. A further downturn could result in 20-30% lower volumes, whereas a bullish environment could result in volumes increasing by 5-10%, Yield Book analysis shows.

But while refinancing and reset activity dried up in 2022, there could be an uptick next year of $30-40bn (vs. $22bn YTD). Around 23% of CLOs will exit the reinvestment period next year and begin to amortize or look to reset/extend, leading to potentially more reset issuance.

In addition, if spreads tighten amid improving conditions, refinancings could occur among 2022 transactions with short (one-year) non-call periods.

Turbulence ahead for CLO managers

CLO managers delivered a solid performance in 2022 despite treacherous market conditions. On the collateral quality side, the CCC percentage has been declining since late 2020 because of risk mitigation efforts but the default rate this year has been contained at a level far below the leveraged loan market average (1.5%), and around half of the pandemic level (4.5%).

Furthermore, on the deal structural side, the average junior OC cushions in 2022 exceeded 2020 and 2021 levels even after the recent downgrading waves, providing strong structural protection to the liabilities.

For equity holders, despite the rising liability costs, diminished index floor benefit, and steepened 3s1s curve, managers still delivered an average quarterly equity distribution of ~3%. Furthermore, managers took advantage of the price dislocation and found opportunities to build additional par (e.g., rotating into higher-rated high-yield bonds from CCC loans at similar price levels), maintaining a positive par build number throughout the year.

Even though CLO managers navigated a challenging environment, they are set to face turbulence next year.

Many smaller managers who issued deals between 2018-2021 failed to print any transactions in 2022. And a lot of managers will face a significant number of deals exiting reinvestment period in 2023. Meanwhile, the compressed equity profit margin will continue to challenge CLO managers, which could result in more CLO manager consolidation activity in 2023.

© 2022 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited ("FTSE FI Europe"), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI"), (6) The Yield Book Inc ("YB") and (7) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. ("BR"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB and BR. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "The Yield Book®", "Beyond Ratings®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (A) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (B) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB, BR, and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.