The Cost Of War: Russian Economy Faces A Decade Of Regress

Dec. 21, 2022 8:35 AM ETOGZPY, RSX, ERUS, RUSL
Carnegie Endowment profile picture
Carnegie Endowment
367 Followers

Summary

  • Russia’s predicted collapse has been avoided, and the forecasted 8-10 percent fall in GDP for the year has been reduced to a 3-4 percent drop.
  • Before the war, 3 percent growth was predicted. Recovery is only expected to begin in 2024 at best, and only in the unlikely event that external factors do not significantly worsen.
  • The voluntary departure of many Western companies and the total break in trade with Europe in energy commodities, along with an absence of equivalent alternatives, will continue to hold the Russian economy back.

Map of Russia on digital display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

By Alexandra Prokopenko

Nine months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy is doing better than expected. The predicted collapse has been avoided, and the forecasted 8-10 percent fall in GDP for the year has been reduced

This article was written by

Carnegie Endowment profile picture
Carnegie Endowment
367 Followers
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing cooperation between nations and promoting active international engagement by the United States. Founded in 1910, its work is nonpartisan and dedicated to achieving practical results. The Endowment—currently pioneering the first global think tank—has operations in China, the Middle East, Russia, Europe, and the United States. These five locations include the two centers of world governance and the three places whose political evolution and international policies will most determine the near-term possibilities for international peace and economic advance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.