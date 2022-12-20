Lincoln National: Oversold, Due For A Big Bounce, 6.2% Dividend

Dec. 21, 2022 9:06 AM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)
Summary

  • 5.8% Dividend Yield. Stock pullback is an attractive entry at E23 PE of 3.3.
  • COVID-19 claims are decreasing, and earnings hit now behind the company.
  • Record of steady growth in earnings and dividends. Secure $1.80 dividend payment is easily covered by E23 EPS of $9.10.
  • Portfolio yield increases will have a positive impact on earned interest and allow for more favorable product pricing.
  • New CEO, renewed management direction.

Abraham Lincoln Memorial

OGphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is a provider of retirement, insurance, and wealth protection products with approximately 16 million customers.

LNC expects RBC (Risk Based Capital) Ratio of 360% for end of year 2022. The strategic and long-term target

RBC over time

LNC Investor Presentation November 2022

Lincoln Expected policy lapse assumptions

LNC Supplemental Presentation (Nov 22)

Net Amount At Risk Divided By Account Value

LNC Investor Presentation November 2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

Earnings to FY26

SeekingAlpha

This article was written by

BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins ------ Ben Halliburton founded BuildingBenjamins.com and Tradition Capital Management in 2000 where he was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. We are focused on investing in stocks as a business. The Qualitative attributes like products, brands, patents, distribution, resources, networking effect, R&D, and management drive quantitative financials like ROE, free cashflow, earnings power, dividend payout ratio, and growth. Once we have the quantitative, we can estimate the fair value of the stock. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. As a partner and portfolio manager at Brundage Story and Rose in the 1990s, he was the top performing portfolio manager at the firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben is now running a family office, Tradition Investment Management, and publishing his personal portfolio on https://buildingbenjamins.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

