Summary

  • Shopify Audiences enables merchants to better target high-intent buyers.
  • The digital advertising industry is still reeling from the degradation of third-party data, making the introduction of Shopify Audiences by Shopify a timely ploy, to capitalize on the need for first-party data.
  • Shopify Audiences is exclusively available for Shopify Plus merchants only, enabling the company to upsell merchants towards its higher-end subscription plan.
  • Trust from merchants/consumers is key to the ultimate success of Shopify Audiences, as they can choose to opt in or out of their data being used for ad targeting.
  • Shopify is a buy at this contracted P/S multiple of 8.7x, as the growing contribution of Shopify Plus to the company’s MRR improves the quality of its top-line growth.

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a force to be reckoned with in the e-commerce industry, with around 2 million merchants using the platform to power their webstores. The increasing number of commerce transactions being facilitated using Shopify's solutions, such as Shopify Payments, generates

Shopify Plus Share of Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

Marketplace pulse

Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

