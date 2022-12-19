AT&T: At The Right Price And Valuation Compared To Peers

Dec. 21, 2022 10:23 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)TMUS, VZ6 Comments
Robert Hutten profile picture
Robert Hutten
472 Followers

Summary

  • T-Mobile US, Verizon, and AT&T have been on very different paths with very different results for investors.
  • Those paths are now converging.
  • Still, the differences among their present circumstances and future strategies are important to understand before making an investment decision.

5G Sunset Cell Tower: Cellular communications tower for mobile phone and video data transmission

bjdlzx

T-Mobile US (TMUS), Verizon (VZ), and AT&T (NYSE:T) have had very different paths the last ten years. The only one of these you could have owned and had any bragging rights with is TMUS, which

This article was written by

Robert Hutten profile picture
Robert Hutten
472 Followers
I am a retiree who has spent the last six years reading about economics, financial systems, and individual investment strategies and companies. My primary background is as a senior executive in government, working for the Department of Defense as a planner and financial manager. I have also worked in industry, running a business development unit, and have attended the Harvard Program for Management Development.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.