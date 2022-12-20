Livent: Perfect Opportunity To Buy

Dec. 21, 2022
Summary

  • Revenue totaled $231.6 mln (+124% y/y), in line with our estimate of $236 mln.
  • The company’s EBITDA totaled $105.7 mln (+1074% y/y), in line with our forecast for $109 mln.
  • During a conference call, the management reiterated its guidance for the company’s total revenue growth in 2022 to an average of $830 mln (+97% y/y).
  • Despite the price correction in commodities amid rate increases, a strengthening dollar and the global economic slowdown, the price of lithium reached a new historical high of ~$80 thousand a ton.
  • We believe that the recent contraction in the LTHM stock price can give us a perfect entry point for the stock.

Lithium

Investment thesis

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) continues to accelerate its own financial results, and it seems that the overall economic slowdown is not an obstacle for the company. The lithium market looks like a safe harbor against the backdrop of global challenges

Despite the price correction in commodities amid rates increases, a strengthening dollar and the global economic slowdown, the price of lithium reached a new historical high of ~$85 thousand a ton, according to Trading Economics.

The lithium market is not yet fully prone to cyclicality, as it rests on the support from a rapidly growing demand by the EV industry and a fast deployment of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in China, which replace batteries based on other metals, according to Bloomberg.

Despite an impending recession and the consumption weakness, we don't expect demand for lithium to fall, due to the cannibalization of ICE car sales by EVs. Various producers almost every quarter announce releases of new models that push to the sidelines the familiar lineup of ICE cars, and that's a long-term trend, according to Bloomberg.

Another tailwind that helps to support lithium prices is the classic story of underinvestment. Investment in EV markedly exceeds the investment in the commodity, according to Bloomberg.

The high demand is expected to drive the shortage of lithium, according to Global X, to average about 30 thousand tons a year. The shortage will be the lowest in 2023 due to the start of key production projects in Australia, Africa and South America.

The valuation of $40.4 was achieved through discounting the share price target for 2025 to the FTM valuation at the rate of 13% per annum. Therefore, the fair value price for the shares is $40.4. The upside is 91%. The status is BUY.

