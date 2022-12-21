A Persistently Hawkish Fed - Which Companies To Avoid

Dec. 21, 2022 10:25 AM ETHD, MO, VFC5 Comments
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
3.69K Followers

Summary

  • With low interest rates likely to be a thing of the past, it is very important to ensure that our portfolios can withstand a phase of higher interest rates.
  • In this article, I explain how I make sure my holdings can withstand extended periods of higher interest rates and not run the risk of having to cut their dividends.
  • I show that it is easy to conduct sensitivity analyses for a company that needs to refinance its debt going forward and discuss the implications for interest and dividend coverage.
  • I discuss the debt profiles of three companies in detail: home improvement giant The Home Depot, apparel company V.F. Corp., and tobacco giant Altria Group.

Businessman Tied To Interest Rate Symbol By A Ball And Chain

DNY59

Introduction

When the Fed speaks, the market listens - this was impressively demonstrated once again last Wednesday, December 14, when Federal Reserve officials announced further rate hikes in 2023 and stock prices fell as a result. Market participants expected a more dovish tone given the

Federal funds rate since January 2019

Figure 1: Federal funds rate since January 2019 (own work, based on the data found on https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/fed-funds-rate-history/)

Home Depot [HD] after-dividend free cash flow and debt maturity profile

Figure 2: The Home Depot's [HD] after-dividend free cash flow and debt maturity profile. (Own work, based on the company's fiscal 2021 10-K)

Interest rate stress scenarios used for obtaining refinancing rates as a function of the current coupon rate

Figure 3: Interest rate stress scenarios used for obtaining refinancing rates as a function of the current coupon rate (own work)

V.F. Corporation [VFC] after-dividend free cash flow

Figure 4: V.F. Corporation's [VFC] after-dividend free cash flow (fiscal 2023 to 2025 expectation, hence semi-transparent red) and debt maturity profile. (Own work, based on the company's fiscal 2022 10-K and the September 2022 investor presentation)

Altria Group [MO] after-dividend free cash flow and debt maturity profile

Figure 5: Altria Group's [MO] after-dividend free cash flow and debt maturity profile. (Own work, based on the company's fiscal 2021 10-K)

I am dividend investor with a strong emphasis on value investing and aim for a balanced mix of current high-yielders and dividend growth stocks. Although it is often not comfortable, being a contrarian helps my return a lot. I mainly invest in dividend-paying stocks but also maintain a small speculative portfolio.Feel free to reach out to me by dropping a message on Seeking Alpha. Do hit the 'Follow' button if you like the content and would love to read more.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD, MO, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content is for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment advice. It is not my intention to give financial advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor.

Comments (5)

