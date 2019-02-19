Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Is Still Undervalued After Resmetirom's Phase 3 Success

Dec. 21, 2022 10:57 AM ETMadrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)
Summary

  • Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced positive top-line results from their phase three trial evaluating Resmetirom as a treatment for NASH fibrosis on Monday, sending shares up by almost 300 percent since.
  • Both the 80 milligram and 100 milligram dosages achieved statistical significance over placebo for both primary endpoints — fibrotic reduction and NASH resolution.
  • With slam-dunk efficacy data and two years worth of safety data with no significant adverse safety events reported, Resmetirom has a clear path forward to accelerated approval.
  • Conservatively, I would value Madrigal at ~$350, which would represent substantial upside from the current share price of ~$250.
  • However, shareholders still face the twin-risks posed by potential equity dilution and emerging competitors.

cross section cut of liver cirrhosis under the microscope

klickit24/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) first announced their phase two trial results showing Resmetirom as an effective NASH treatment in 2018, the stock melted upwards from ~$100 a share to the $300 range. Today, after Resmetirom's therapeutic benefits were

I have been an avid follower of the stock market and casual investor ever since my dad gifted me a copy of Ben Graham's "The Intelligent Investor" when I entered middle school. By sharing my research and thoughts on Seeking Alpha, I hope to help those with a similar passion for active investing. My ultimate aim is to learn from the feedback my readers leave me to further refine and improve my own investing strategies.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in Madrigal and reserve the right to alter my position at any moment. As of the publication of this article, readers should assume that the author will benefit from an appreciation in the value of Madrigal. All readers should conduct their own independent due diligence and form their own judgements regarding the securities mentioned in the article. This article does not, in any way, constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security. The information, and information referenced within the article, is accurate to the best knowledge of the author.

Comments

