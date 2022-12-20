XBI: Attractive Value In Diversified Biotech Growth

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
269 Followers

Summary

  • Valuations on biotechnology stocks have moderated substantially since the pandemic peak in 2021, with the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF erasing more than 5 years' worth of gains since 2018.
  • We think XBI presents attractive growth at a reasonable price, with the expectation that biotech revenues should be able to sustain a healthy 7% CAGR over the next 5 years.
  • High idiosyncratic risks associated with the performance of biotech companies mean we prefer investing broadly across large, mid and small-cap biotech names.
  • We initiate our coverage of XBI with a "Buy" rating.

In a futuristic laboratory, a scientist with a pipette analyzes a colored liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes.

jittawit.21

Valuations on biotechnology stocks have moderated substantially since the pandemic peak in 2021. At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) has erased more than 5 years' worth of gains since December 2018. The SPDR

5-year performance of SPY versus XBI

TradingView.com

Comparison of XBI with IBB, FBT, PBE, BBC, and BBH.

Seeking Alpha

Portfolio holdings of XBI

State Street Global Advisors

Portfolio holdings of IBB

iShares

Trading metrics of XBI

ETF.com

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners profile picture
Stratos Capital Partners
269 Followers
Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XBI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.