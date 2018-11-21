Ivan-balvan

James Baker and Julian Lin are two standout analysts who have joined me over the years for 3 MasterClasses in cannabis investing. This is a compilation of highlights from those shows. As the last episode of the year, and as we've been met with more political gridlock and disappointment, we would do well to remind ourselves of some investing truths, let go of outdated hopes and focus more on descheduling than banking reform. On the crash that came, uplisting, internal and external growth, goodwill and intangible assets and why cash flow is more important than adjusted EBITDA.

