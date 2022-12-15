Why Dividend Investors Should Buy Tesla

Dec. 23, 2022 7:15 AM ET Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Combining the world's best high-yield and growth blue-chips is the best way to maximize long-term income, potentially delivering 18X more dividends over 25 years.
  • Tesla, Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies on earth, with 27% earnings growth and 30% free cash flow growth.
  • Tesla is on track to become the largest automaker on earth by sales in 2026 or 2027.
  • It has a BBB credit rating and $22 billion in cash, and that's expected to soar to $131 billion by 2027.
  • Tesla is 56% historically undervalued, and a potential speculative table-pounding buy. It could almost triple in 2 years and more than 7X in five years. Dividend investors should consider a 2.5% or smaller position within their high-yield portfolios to benefit from triple dividend compounding powered by Tesla's hyper-growth.
Flying dollars on white

herkisi

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, December 20th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Safe dividends are one of my greatest passions. That's because dividend growth stocks are historically the best way to generate passive income and life-changing wealth.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

