Pioneer Natural Resources: A Look At 2022 And Beyond

Fun Trading
Summary

  • Pioneer Natural Resources beat analysts' expectations in the third quarter of 2022, but the fourth quarter will not be as solid.
  • 4Q22 Oil Equivalent Production Guidance is expected at 667.5K Boep/d (mid-point). Meanwhile, oil prices have dropped sharply, putting pressure on free cash flow.
  • I recommend buying PXD between $215 and $210 with possible lower support at $200.
Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

FreezeFrames

Introduction

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is one of the largest independent E&P companies in the United States.

The company produces exclusively in the Permian Basin and owns extensive acreage. The company said it holds a deep inventory of high-quality

Table

PXD inventory of high-quality locations (PXD Presentation)

Table

PXD Dividend Presentation (PXD Presentation)

Table

PXD 2022 guidance (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD Chart Oil and NG one-year (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

PXD Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Chart

PXD Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company used another way to calculate the Free cash flow, which came to $1,729 million in 3Q22.

The generic free cash flow was $1,973 million in 3Q22. The trailing 12-month free cash flow is $7,190 million.

Table

PXD Shares repurchased (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD Quarterly production oil equivalent history (Fun Trading)

Chart

PXD Quarterly Production oil, NGL, and NG (Fun Trading)

Chart

PXD Quarterly Price history Liquids and NG. (Fun Trading)

Chart

PXD Production costs in 3Q22 (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

The total Debt was $5,214 million at the end of September 2022, including current. Net Debt to book capitalization was 15% in 3Q22, which is excellent. Total liquidity is $3.7 billion.

Below are shown debt maturities and balances. The difference in Net Debt comes from the cash on hand used by the company, which is only a part of the total cash I use.

Table

PXD Balance sheet liquidity Presentation (PXD Presentation)

Table

PXD 4Q22 guidance (PXD Presentation)

Chart

PXD TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Fun Trading
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term PXD only.

Comments (2)

