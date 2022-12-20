NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

CALM price vs 20,50,100 DMA ( )

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

64.10+Weighted Alpha

72.78% gain in the last year

Trend Seeker buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 16.39% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 67.28%

Recently traded at $62.19 with 50 day moving average of 57.80

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $2.99 billion

P/E 10.62

Dividend Yield 5.59%

Revenue expected to grow 50.20% this year but be down 21.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 228.70% this year, be down by 55.10% next year and continue to compound again at an annual rate of 244.80% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying, but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy and 2 under perform opinions in place on this stock

Analysts have price targets from $39.00 to $67.00 with an average of $55.25 which is down from its close today of $62.19

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 767 to 39 for the stock to beat the market with more experienced investors voting 108 to 6 for the same result

9,360 investors are monitoring this stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Packaged Foods and Meats

Ranked Overall

107 out of 4767

Ranked in Sector

2 out of 190

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 56

Dividend Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago Safety A+ A+ A+ Growth C- C- C- Yield C D+ F Consistency D D D Click to enlarge

