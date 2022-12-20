Cal-Maine Foods - Egging To Please

Dec. 21, 2022 1:49 PM ETCALM
Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 12 new highs and up 16.39% in the last month.
  • Analysts have price targets from $39 to $67 with an average of $55.25 - That's below its closing at $62.19.

Eggland"s Best carton of eggs

The Chart of the Day belongs to the fresh egg provider Cal-Maine Foods (CALM). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening functions to find stocks with the highest technical buy

CALM Cal-Maine Foods

CALM price vs 20,50,100 DMA ( )

