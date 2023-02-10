Torsten Asmus

Here’s a radical idea; how about buying some very short-term bonds? You can use gains or losses from stocks you’re selling or extra cash in your portfolio.

Why Buy 6 to 10-Month Corporate Bonds Now?

Why on earth would you buy 5.00% yielding 6 to 10-month bonds in a 6% to 7% inflation environment? Here’s why:

Money market funds are yielding roughly 4.00% on a 30-day basis and 4.50% on a daily basis – the yield is climbing, but will fluctuate – but short-term bonds let you lock in approximately 50 bps more or around 5.00% for 6 to 10 months.

Your short-term bond investments might lose ground relative to inflation, but, if you need the cash on a short-term basis, this is an alternative to other near zero nominal principal risk ways to earn a little while you wait.

You can ladder short-term bonds so that they mature up to 10 months from now when the stock market could be in a tailspin offering bargains – at least based on recession predictions from Citibank (C) Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Deutsche Bank (DB) – giving you cash to invest at the best time possible.

You don’t have to take much credit risk; we’re talking about bonds from investment-grade companies and very short maturities.

These bonds will pay you better interest than the dividends you might receive on most low-risk dividend paying stocks without the risk of losing principal.

Finally, because of the flat yield curve; relative value is high. In the section below, the sweet spot appears to be around 6-9 months.

Simple Methodology

This is an excerpt from E*Trade’s mid-day December 21, 2022 Bond Resource Center Overview. This selection is focused on the highest yield corporates with the lowest credit rating being Moody’s/S&P A/A:

E*Trade December 21, 2022 Bond Resource Center Overview.

Look at the tight spread between the 6 and 9-month maturities and the 2-year bonds, you gain only around 20 bps when you lock up your cash for two years!

I’m going to suggest bonds based on these simple rules:

6 to 10-month maturities (10-month terms offered some nice deals)

Credit rating of at least Moody’s Baa3 and/or S&P BBB-

Selling at a discount

5.00% yield-to-worst – we want to avoid any funny business with early calls, etc.

That’s all! You can modify this simple screen to avoid certain industries, dates, etc.

Selections

On December 21, 2022, here’s three 7 to 10-month selections in no particular order:

General Motors 4.875% due 10/2/23, yielding 5.25%. A nice yield for 10 months from the major U.S. automaker.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 3.65% due 7/14/23, yielding 5.28%. The “smartest guys in the room” will pay you 5.28% for 7 months.

Perkin Elmer 0.55% due 9/15/23, yielding 5.096%. 9 months out, one of my favorite companies, all the return is in the discount, like a zero-coupon bond.

Here’s two approximately six-month selections:

First Horizon Corporation 3.55% due 5/26/23, yielding 5.031%. Nice yield for 5 months.

Pioneer Natural Resources 0.55% due 5/15/23, yielding 5.015%. Another nearly zero-coupon bond, not so bad considering the 5-month term.

Conclusion

The yield curve is currently allowing you to park some short-term money in low-risk corporate bonds. Depending on your risk tolerance, diversification and need for cash, these bonds might just mature exactly in time for you to take advantage of recession-driven stock market bargains in 2023.