Consider 5% Short-Term Bonds

Dec. 21, 2022 1:54 PM ET
Herding Value profile picture
Herding Value
872 Followers

Summary

  • The yield curve is currently allowing you to park some short-term money in low-risk corporate bonds.
  • Depending on your risk tolerance, diversification and need for cash, these bonds might just mature exactly in time for you to take advantage of recession-driven stock market bargains in 2023.
  • Below are 5 different bonds with 6-10 month maturities, all yielding more than 5% and none rated lower than Baa3 / BBB-.
Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Here’s a radical idea; how about buying some very short-term bonds? You can use gains or losses from stocks you’re selling or extra cash in your portfolio.

Why Buy 6 to 10-Month Corporate Bonds Now?

Why on earth would you

This article was written by

Herding Value profile picture
Herding Value
872 Followers
Former corporate executive.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GENERAL MOTORS 4.875% DUE 10/2/23 BOND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.