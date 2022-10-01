Archer-Daniels-Midland: Great Company But Wait For A Dip

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
680 Followers

Summary

  • ADM has increased shareholder value by consistently growing EPS, dividend payouts and its stock price, which has doubled in five years.
  • It has benefited from the recent surge in food prices, with revenues exceeding $100B for the first time in 2022, up from $85B in 2021 and $64B in 2020.
  • The long-term picture is bullish, given management's strong execution and possible catalysts such as playing a bigger role in the transition to renewable energy through ethanol feedstock.
  • However, to maximize returns, it's best to hold or trim and wait for the dips, as the longevity of the food price cycle will likely be put at risk in 2023.
  • Inflation is cooling and interest rate hikes could pause, leading investors to take profits in consumer staples names like ADM, thus creating better buying opportunities for investors who wait.

Caucasian calm male maize grower in overalls walks along corn field with tablet pc in his hands

OlenaMykhaylova/iStock via Getty Images

Archer-Daniel-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is one of the world's leading agricultural origination and processing companies. It processes corn, oilseeds, and wheat into products for food, animal feed, industrial, and energy uses. It owns milling and processing facilities globally and runs commodities trading operations for

ADM EPS

ADM Investor Handout

ADM revenue

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Acutel profile picture
Acutel
680 Followers
We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.