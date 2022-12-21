Fastly: It's Comeback Time

Dec. 21, 2022 3:08 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.73K Followers

Summary

  • After losing more than 75% of its value year to date, Fastly is poised to rebound in 2023.
  • The company saw accelerating revenue growth in Q3 to 25% y/y, a good sign for the first quarter since new CEO Todd Nightingale took the reins.
  • Gross margins also expanded 320bps sequentially, though profitability still leaves much to be desired.
  • Trading at just ~2x forward revenue, Fastly's ultra-cheap valuation compensates for all its risks.
TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2014 - Day 3

Steve Jennings

As volatility continues to dominate the market and traders are split on the direction of the major indices next year, there has never been a better time to be a stock picker. In particular, I'd focus my buying on deeply-bashed tech stocks that

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.73K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.