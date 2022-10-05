My Top 10 Dividend Companies To Watch Out For In 2023

Dec. 21, 2022 3:35 PM ETABBV, AMAT, ASML, AVGO, BAC, BHP, BMY, BTI, CAT, CNI, CNR:CA, CP, CP:CA, ELV, ENB, ENB:CA, GOOG, GOOGL, HD, JNJ, JPM, LHX, LMT, LOW, LRCX, MO, MRK, MSFT, NSRGY, RHI, SBUX, SWK, T, TROW, TSN, TXN, UNP, V, XLV1 Comment
C Jessen profile picture
C Jessen
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • No matter your investor profile, sector needs, or approach, there should be something of interest to be found here.
  • I highlight ten companies for the dividend investor across many different sectors with both high and low initial yields while painted in the picture of my 2023 outlook.
  • A diversified portfolio needs a bit of everything, and these are some of the companies I hope to pick up during 2023 while long several already.
  • Happy holidays to everybody reading.

Father measuring toddlers daughter"s height against wall at home

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I'm always on the prowl for companies that I'd potentially like to add to my portfolio should the opportunity present itself. With 2023 looming, this time is no different as I

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Dividend Grades Lam Research

Dividend Grades Lam Research (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Dividend Grades Johnsn & Johnson

Dividend Grades Johnsn & Johnson (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

McKinsey Semiconductor 2030 Outlook

McKinsey Semiconductor 2030 Outlook (McKinsey)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

BHP Full Year 2022 Investor Presentation

BHP Full Year 2022 Investor Presentation (BHP Investor Site)

BHP Megatrend Outlook

BHP Megatrend Outlook (BHP Investor Site)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

C Jessen profile picture
C Jessen
1.83K Followers
Early 30s 'buy and hold' investor trying to achieve financial freedom to the greatest extent possible. Main focus within dividend growth investing & value. I've been investing for 10+ years and worked across several industries including finance, logistics, oil and pharma. Holding a Graduate Diploma within Accounting and MSc within Business Administration & Supply Chain Management.I cover companies matching my focus as well as portfolio strategy

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, AVGO, BTI, MO, ENB, GOOGL, LMT, MSFT, NSRGY, SBUX, SWK, T, TROW, TSN, TXN, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.