Taiwan Semiconductor: Profit Margins May Be Compressed Ahead - Chip Wars Still Developing

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • TSM's P/E valuation has been significantly moderated from peak levels of 30.24x in Jan 2021 to 12.35x at the time of writing.
  • Beyond macroeconomics, geopolitics, and PC destruction, we reckon Mr. Market is also concerned about TSM's projected profit margins on Arizona product.
  • TSM may not enjoy similarly low labor costs in Arizona, and there's an immense difference in the average wages compared to Taiwan.
  • It remains to be seen if TSM is able to pass on these additional costs to its long-term customers, AAPL, NVDA, and AMD, potentially triggering raised prices all around.
  • Combined with the ongoing Chips war between the US and China, most semiconductor stocks will remain volatile in the intermediate term indeed.

Economic compression concept with a coin being compressed

vtwinpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

We previously covered TSM with a Buy Rating in November.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is expected to report FQ4'22 earnings by January. We already know that the company delivered stellar

TSM YTD Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

TSM YTD Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.24K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, NVDA, AMD, AAPL, MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.