PayPal: Bullish Again, How We Are Trading The Stock

Dec. 21, 2022 5:19 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)SQ1 Comment
Matthew Smith profile picture
Matthew Smith
5.01K Followers

Summary

  • Having exited our position via a covered call trade when PYPL stock was in the $90s, we have patiently waited for a new entry point.
  • PYPL stock is trading at multi-year lows but the growth story and profitability is still intact, making this look like a good entry point.
  • While purchasing shares outright is attractive, we think that cash secured puts could generate a better return if 2023 is a tough year.

PayPal phone

bizoo_n

We last wrote about PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) back on July 27, 2022 shortly after news broke that Elliott Management had established a position in the company. That article, 'PayPal: How To Play The Elliott Management News And Earnings'

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Matthew Smith profile picture
Matthew Smith
5.01K Followers
Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We sold puts in personal and client accounts. Purchased PYPL in client accounts. May trade further in the next 24-72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.