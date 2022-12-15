When people think about REITs, they think offices and when they think about offices, they think REITs. This association is ubiquitous throughout media and colloquial discourse. It is deleterious to overall REIT performance resulting in the entire REIT index collapsing due to isolated weakness in a tiny property sector.
A report came out about office vacancy being high and CNBC covered the story in the video below. If you click through to watch it, I think the perception problem to which I am referring will become obvious: Office is treated as synonymous with commercial real estate, REITs or Real estate funds.
I largely agree with the expressed views that office vacancies are high and will remain high which is troubling for the office market. The perception problem I want to correct today is the notion that struggling office somehow means REITs will struggle.
NAREIT, the organization that provides governance of REITs, is supposed to be an advocate for the sector but even they are not doing REITs any favors. If you go to their sector list even NAREIT lists offices first.
This notion is grounded in historical reality, but has become antiquated.
Back in 2010, the office subsector was 12.3% of REITs. It had a market cap of $44.147 billion compared to the overall equity REIT market cap of $358.9 billion.
This largely remained the case in 2015 with office having a $96.3B market cap compared to equity REITs at $886.5B for a roughly 11% weighting.
In the last decade, office has shriveled, and other areas of commercial real estate have flourished.
The office REIT sector is now just $44.5B against an overall REIT market cap of $1.1 trillion. It is 4% of the market.
Single REIT stocks dwarf the office REIT sector. Prologis (PLD), an industrial REIT, is single handedly more than twice the size of the entire office subsector. Casinos are a bigger REIT sector than office and there are only 2 casino REITs, Vici Properties (VICI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI).
Cell Towers are now the dominant force in REITs with giants like American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC) collectively making up 16.8% of the REIT market.
In observing the way market participants discuss REITs and real estate in general it is not surprising that the REIT index is down nearly 27% this year.
These sectors are the stereotypical REIT sectors and are perceived as the biggest weights. So when people see that kind of struggle they sell the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and this happens.
The office and mall struggles are only 8% of the index and even the mall sector of REITs is doing well. While malls broadly are indeed hurting, almost all of the REIT weight in malls is Simon Properties (SPG) which consists of the top 25% of malls which are doing fairly well. It is experiencing positive bottom line growth. So really it is just 4% of the index dragging down perception of the entire REIT sector.
It is the dissonance between the perception and the reality that has created the unusually favorable opportunity available today.
The actual bulk of the index is growing nicely.
These sectors are 55% of the REIT index. Most of the smaller sectors are doing well too. In fact, 92 REITs have raised their dividends in 2022.
The main areas in which to be cautious are self-storage and office which are collectively 12.2% of the index.
Isolated weakness amplified by a perception of office being the flagship of REITs has caused widespread price declines.
As of today, the median REIT trades at 76.5% of Net Asset Value (NAV). I think most market participants are smart enough to see this as opportunity if they are looking at individual stocks. However, passive share has now surpassed 50% and price discovery is arguably not working properly.
ETFs necessarily trade groups of stocks rather than individual stocks and it is this passive component that has translated weak sentiment on office into weak pricing on REITs broadly.
I am thankful for the opportunity to buy high quality, growing real estate at 75% of NAV.
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG, AMT, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
