SKYX Platforms: Revenue Growth Coming Thanks To General Electric

Dec. 21, 2022 6:54 PM ETSKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)GE
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
201 Followers

Summary

  • SKYX Platforms Corp. believes that it has the greatest opportunities for marketing its products and licenses in the lighting industry.
  • I believe that as soon as more investors learn about the market expectations and incoming free cash flow growth, demand for the stock will likely increase.
  • Let’s note that the management, in the last quarterly report, announced commercial manufacturing and marketing in the second half of 2022.

Money Pile $100 dollar bills

Kativ

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) recently reported in a presentation that new products will likely be launched in the second half of 2023. The royalty agreement with a massive corporation and analysts expecting revenue growth indicate a beneficial

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Author's Work

Source: Author's Work

Source: Author's DCF Model

Source: Author's DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
201 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SKYX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.