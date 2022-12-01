Higher Interest Rates Have Solved The Inflation Problem

Summary

  • Last week the Fed reiterated its intention to snuff out inflation with still more hikes.
  • But beginning about 6-8 months ago, when (not coincidentally) the Fed started to raise interest rates, inflation started to decline.
  • In the housing market it's beginning to look like interest rates are too high.
  • Higher mortgage rates on top of rising home prices have increased the cost of homeownership by an order of magnitude.
  • The spread between mortgage rates and 10-yr Treasury yields has widened to just about its widest point ever: <300 bps. Everything is working against the housing market.

As I've been pointing out for over two years, rapid growth in the M2 money supply is a big deal, and one that has not received much attention, if any. At first (i.e., mid- to late 2020) it was OK, because the public felt comfortable holding

Chart #1 compares the level of housing starts (blue line) with an index of homebuilders' sentiment.

Chart #2 shows the number of residential building permits, which recently have begun to decline markedly as Chart #1 predicted.

Chart #3 shows the number of single family home sales, which have collapsed in recent months.

Chart #4 shows an index of the number of new mortgage applications (first-time buyers seeking a mortgage to purchase a home).

Chart #5 shows the reason why all this is happening: 30-yr fixed mortgage rates have more than doubled in the past year.

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

