Trust Wallet Token: Fading A Narrative Trade

Dec. 21, 2022 7:53 PM ETTrust Wallet Token (TWT-USD)
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Marketplace

Summary

  • TWT is the utility and governance token of the Trust Wallet application; a self-custodial crypto wallet app.
  • Despite 25 million quoted users, 1inch data shows less than 10,000 users interacting with the wallet each day.
  • The application is owned by Binance and the token is very much under Binance's control.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BlockChain Reaction get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Web3 Technology Concept. Hand Using Mobile Phone to Connect Digital Wallet. Smart, E-wallet, Financial and Economy on Borderless. Closeup shot

BlackSalmon/iStock via Getty Images

One of the top performing assets in the cryptocurrency market over the last two months has been Trust Wallet Token (TWT-USD). Trust Wallet is a self-custodial crypto application that allows users to hold cryptocurrencies off of exchanges. Since the collapse


Decode the digital asset space with BlockChain Reaction. Block out the noise in the cryptocurrency market and pick the best tokens that will change the way the world works. Some of the great features you'll get out of this service include: 

  • My Top Token Ideas
  • Trade Alerts
  • Portfolio Updates
  • Weekly Newsletter
  • Full Podcast Archive
  • Live Chat

Digital assets and the companies that are building the future of the digital asset space are the investment opportunity of this generation. Don't buy dog money and memes that won't matter down the line. 

Sign up today and position your portfolio for the future!

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
2.21K Followers
Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. Operator of Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD, MATIC-USD, BTC-USD, FOX-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor. I share what I do and why I do it for informational purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.