Carvana: Too Risky To Invest

Dec. 21, 2022 8:09 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)CARG, VRM1 Comment
Z Kassotakis profile picture
Z Kassotakis
220 Followers

Summary

  • During the pandemic, the company's stock price surged reaching an all-time high of more than $360. Since then, the stock has lost nearly 98% of its value.
  • Although Carvana has seen a huge increase in revenue, profitability has not yet followed.
  • Carvana has made significant investments in its network of automated automobile vending machines in addition to its online platform.
  • If the company is unable to continue growing at a rapid pace and generate sufficient cash flow to service this debt, it could be at risk of bankruptcy.
  • I rate Carvana as a SELL.

Carvana used car vending machine. Carvana is an online only preowned and used car dealership VI

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Used car retailer Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) conducts all of its business online and through a network of automated car vending machines. The business was established in 2012, and in 2017 it became public. Carvana's stock price has experienced huge price

Chart
Data by YCharts

CVNA income statement

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Z Kassotakis profile picture
Z Kassotakis
220 Followers
I'm a systematic investor who makes his decisions based on fundamental analysis. I make money by investing in companies whose price is lower than what I consider to be their intrinsic value. This is how I achieve to have a greater-than-average chance of beating the market over the long run. I try to be as conservative as possible when it comes to my assumptions and that is why when I consider a stock to be a BUY, it is usually a great bargain!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.