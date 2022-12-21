Blackstone Secured Lending (NYSE:BXSL) is a BDC managed by Blackstone (BX) which came public in October of 2021 at $26.15 per share (equal to its NAV at the time). After factoring in dividends (and special dividends) received, the total return has been -4% which compares favorably to the broader equity market (SPY total return -14% since BXSL IPO).
With a low leverage profile and positive exposure to rising interest rates, I think BXSL has a positive risk reward for income oriented investors. Further, as I outline below, I think the company is well positioned to weather an economic storm.
There are many things to like about BXSL, including:
Note that Libor has since increased another 100 bps suggesting quarterly earnings could be in excess of $1.
As is always the case in lending, the risk is not getting paid back. As we sit today, the loan book is performing quite well:
As the economy seems poised for a recession, it is a matter of when, not if, BXSL starts to experience lending losses. Fortunately, the company is well positioned to weather any losses given that
In thinking through what loan losses might be in a tough economy, I'd note that peak annual leveraged loan loss rates during the 2008-2009 financial crisis were 5-6%. One way to think about a 6% loss rate assumption is 10% defaults across the portfolio and 40% recoveries. In a severe recession, BXSL may cut its dividend (depending on whether losses are recognized in a couple of quarters or spread out over a few years). A less draconian recession scenario would be defaults of 5% and ~50% recoveries leading to a 2.5% annual loss rate. Deducing 2.5% loss rates ($1.50/sh) from $1 of quarterly earnings power ($4/annual run rate) would allow the company to continue to pay its dividend through a regular recession.
I see no reason why BXSL should trade below its $25.75 per share NAV. This implies 14% upside. In addition, in the absence of a severe recession, shareholders will collect dividends of $2.40 (and as mentioned above, this is likely to be higher without a recession/ loan loss provisions). So in addition to the 14% upside to NAV, I expect to collect a nearly 11% annual dividend yield. Assuming it takes two years for BXSL to trade up to NAV, this would be an annualized total return of 17-18%.
With a low leverage profile and positive exposure to rising interest rates, I think BXSL has a positive risk/reward for income-oriented investors.
