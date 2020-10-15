MLP Monthly Report: December 2022

Dec. 21, 2022 9:00 PM ETBKR, CVX, MLPA
Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • Several members of OPEC and its allies have voiced their displeasure with the G7 cap on Russian seaborne oil, stating that the West may eventually use the anti-market move against any producer.
  • After several days of intense negotiations, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 per barrel.
  • Chevron received an expanded U.S. license for six months, which is expected to be renewed monthly after that.

OPEC concept. Oil barrels in color of flags of countries memebers of OPEC on world political map background.

Bet_Noire

The December MLP Monthly Report can be found here offering insights on MLP industry news, the asset class’s performance, yields, valuations, and fundamental drivers.

The latest quarterly MLP Insights piece providing analysis into the midstream space can be

Table: Global X MLP ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/MLPA' title='Global X MLP ETF'>MLPA</a>) performance

This article was written by

Global X ETFs profile picture
Global X ETFs
3.08K Followers
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.