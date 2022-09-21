Have The Winds Of Change Begun To Blow?

Dec. 21, 2022 9:15 PM ETCEF, CEF:CA, VBAIX, VBIAX, VBINX1 Comment
Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.29K Followers

Summary

  • 2022 has been a difficult year for financial assets with the traditional 60/40 portfolio suffering one of its worst annual performances on record.
  • There are times to own precious metals and then there are times to own stocks and bonds.
  • We should expect precious metals to outperform stocks and bonds for an extended period of time, perhaps for the next decade or so.

Jewelry buyer, pawn shop and buy and sell precious metals concept theme with a pile of cash in US dollars, golden rings, necklace bracelet and gold bullion isolated on white background

Moussa81

2022 has been a difficult year for financial assets, with the traditional 60/40 portfolio suffering one of its worst annual performances on record. This has many investors asking whether the damage done means stocks and bonds now offer

chart:The 30-year history of the ratio of the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CEF' title='Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust'>CEF</a>) to the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBINX – a traditional 60/40 portfolio) clearly shows there are times to own precious metals and then there are times to own stocks and bonds.

This article was written by

Jesse Felder profile picture
Jesse Felder
4.29K Followers
Jesse has been managing money for over 20 years. He began his professional career at Bear, Stearns & Co. and later co-founded a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Today he lives in Bend, Oregon and publishes The Felder Report.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer

The materials on Felder Investment Research, LLC’s web site are provided “as is”. Felder Investment Research, LLC makes no warranties, expressed or implied, and hereby disclaims and negates all other warranties, including without limitation, implied warranties or conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement of intellectual property or other violation of rights. Further, Felder Investment Research, LLC does not warrant or make any representations concerning the accuracy, likely results, or reliability of the use of the materials on its Internet web site or otherwise relating to such materials or on any sites linked to this site.

Limitations

In no event shall Felder Investment Research, LLC or its suppliers be liable for any damages (including, without limitation, damages for loss of data or profit, or due to business interruption,) arising out of the use or inability to use the materials on Felder Investment Research, LLC’s Internet site, even if Felder Investment Research, LLC or a Felder Investment Research, LLC authorized representative has been notified orally or in writing of the possibility of such damage. Because some jurisdictions do not allow limitations on implied warranties, or limitations of liability for consequential or incidental damages, these limitations may not apply to you.

Disclosures

Information in “The Felder Report” (TFR), including all the information on this website, comes from independent sources believed reliable but accuracy is not guaranteed and has not been independently verified. All material published in TFR is subject to change without notice from TFR. TFR makes no security recommendations whatsoever. All information in TFR is for educational purposes only. Opinions expressed in TFR belong solely to Jesse Felder and are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond the control of TFR. Jesse Felder is the manager of individual client investment accounts and as adviser Mr. Felder, or its associated persons, may purchase and sell securities identified, recommended and analyzed in TFR. In consideration of performance objectives of its individual client accounts, Mr. Felder may purchase and sell securities identified in TFR without notice to readers and may take a position in such securities that is inconsistent with the recommendations disclosed in TFR. Previous, successful recommendations may not be indicative of the results for all recommendations, and in fact certain recommendations have resulted in losses.


© 2017 FELDER INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC,

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.