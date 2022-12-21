EWU: Recent Out-Performance Unlikely To Continue

Summary

  • I made a contrarian buy call on EWU in early October, and that play has worked out extremely well. When the market got pessimistic, I saw the chance for big gains.
  • While this bullish momentum could continue, I now think EWU's performance has gotten a bit ahead of itself and is ripe for some moderation.
  • Business activity in Britain is expected to decline below that of other developed nations. This limits the investment opportunity.
  • I still like the idea of EWU for diversification and its proximity away from central and eastern Europe. But the British consumer faces unique challenges of higher borrowing costs - especially for their mortgages.
Great Britain

belterz/E+ via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) as an investment option at its current market price. The fund's stated objective is "to

Fund Performance

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Corporate Outlook

Corporate Outlook (UK) (S&P Global)

Relative GDP Forecasts (G7)

Relative GDP Forecasts (G7) (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD))

BoE's Rate Moves

BoE's Rate Moves (BoE)

Mortgage Picture

Mortgage Picture (Charles Schwab)

FTSE's Relative Valuation

FTSE's Relative Valuation (RBC Wealth Management)

EWU's Sector Weightings

EWU's Sector Weightings (iShares)

Global Performance

Global Performance (JPMorgan)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWU, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

