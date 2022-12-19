2023 S&P 500 Prediction: CAPE Vs. Yield Spread

Dec. 21, 2022 10:52 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Marketplace

Summary

  • This article presents a forecast of 4,068 for the S&P 500 in 2023, about 6.2% above its current level.
  • The forecast was made and cross-checked using two independent approaches.
  • The first approach relies on the excess CAPE yield and the second on the dividend yield spread.
  • In particular, the 2nd approach also provides an error bar to my forecast, which is important as the forecast itself in my view.
  • I do much more than just articles at Envision Early Retirement: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Energy crisis is increasing in 2023 compared to 2022. Rising prices and the energy crisis concept. Rising electricity prices worldwide due to the global crisis.

Galeanu Mihai

Thesis

This article presents a forecast of S&P 500 (SP500) based on two independent approaches. Both approaches rely on quite simple, intuitive, and timeless principles in my view.

The first approach is based on the ECY (excess CAPE

SPY

Source: Author

SPY

Source: Seeking Alpha data

rates

Source: Seeking Alpha data

ECY

Source: en.macromicro.me S&P 500 Excess CAPE Yield

SPY

Source: Author

YS

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

DY

Source: Author

YS

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond market.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
5.89K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.