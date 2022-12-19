Costco: Very Attractive Quality Consumer Staple Dividend Payer

Dec. 21, 2022 11:13 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Marketplace

Summary

  • Costco is quality and has an attractive share price, 0.8% yield and a growing dividend making it worth considering for any portfolio.
  • Costco belongs in the consumer defensive sector.
  • The price valuations are reviewed using Morningstar, Value Line, CFRA and Yahoo Finance analyst metrics.
  • FASTgraphs charts are shown, P/Es discussed and recommendations made for a buy price.
  • We're about to raise prices at my private investing ideas service, Macro Trading Factory, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Costco Q3 Profits Rise Six Percent

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Costco Wholesale Corp

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is considered to be in the consumer staple sector. It is a wholesale discount supplier by membership fee that provides a broad array of products including food, electronics, jewelry, clothing and more and

Technical graph of Costco

Costco FASTgraph Dec 2022 (FASTgraphs Chuck Carnevale)

Dividends Costco 5 years

5 years of Dividends Costco FG (FASTgraphs by Chuck Carnevale)

Performance Success FMP/RIG 2022

FMP and RIG Dec performance Success (Macro Trading Factory Result TMT)

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

Holiday Sale: $499/year!!!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
13.9K Followers
Looking to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner
Retired Pharmacist 2010. My name is Rose and I "Nose or Knows" growing dividends on quality dividend paying stocks will keep portfolio income strong with a primary goal of a minimum solid 4+% yield.  Currently it sits at 5.3%.  Solid total return just happens to follow when buying great quality companies with rising earnings and a margin of safety in price. The Rose Income Garden "RIG" portfolio is diversified in all sectors and currently holds 87 stocks/ investments. Note: Dividend yield changes with value, but is 5.3% on the updated date.

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller.  The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the % portfolio value and % income coming from the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. I also check chat daily for questions and present in real time my smaller trades in the chat.  All bigger portfolio changes, major sells and buys get a larger Trading Alert and article.  Smaller buys or changes to an existing position will get an alert only.

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: Sept 4th, 2022.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has it all.

The largest holding is listed for each sector :

Consumer Staples (13 stocks): PM

Healthcare (8) : ABBV

Communications- tele (5)BCE - Canada

Utility (8): XEL 

Consumer Discretionary (2): HD

Energy (6): ENB

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): AVGO

Industrial- Defensive (2): LMT / GD: almost the same for value

Industrial (8): SBLK

Material (4) : LYB

Financial: (13):  (9) BDCs/ ARCC, (1) bank, (1) ETF Fund , (1) BDC preferred and (1) mREIT

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : OHI

REAL ESTATE Misc (5): WPC

Cash is ~10.3%

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Trader.  I also belong to the service Wheel of Fortune run by his alter ego The Fortune Teller.  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Rose's RIG owns 80 stocks and looks forward to owning COST and hopefully soon.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.