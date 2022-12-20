CWB: Convert To Something Else

Summary

  • Convertible bonds were, at one time, an excellent "hybrid" investment.
  • That is no longer the case, thanks to years of loose Fed-induced monetary conditions.
  • The corporate and high yield bond markets have felt the sting of 2022's reversal in fortune.
  • However, CWB, as the dominant player in this part of the ETF universe, may just be starting its descent.
  • We rate CWB a Sell, and urge investors to really understand what they own here.

By Rob Isbitts

Strategy

CWB is the largest ETF that invests in Convertible securities, with more than $4 Billion in assets. These are debt instruments issued by corporations which have a unique feature. Namely, at the holder's discretion or the issuer's decision, exchanged ("converted") into common

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

