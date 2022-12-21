Albemarle And OSAKA Titanium: Commodities Super Cycle Special Situations Report

Dec. 22, 2022 12:03 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB), OSTTF
Singular Research profile picture
Singular Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Commodity prices have recently seen strong gains, potentially indicating the beginning of a super-cycle.
  • Geopolitical issues and a mismatch of demand and supply have contributed to the price increases.
  • Producers have been hesitant to increase supply, leading to further pressure on prices.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Best of the Uncovereds get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Lithium

cokada

singular research logo

Singular Research

Commodity Super-Cycles

Supercycles in commodity prices

BCPI means Bank of Canada commodity price index

supercycles acress major commodity groups

Bank of Canada calculations

Commodity Super-Cycle: Where are we?

  • According to Commodity Analysts, we are still in the early stages of a multi-year commodity cycle
  • The commodity

Best of the Uncovereds offers new initiation reports on roughly two dozen companies per year, with a focus on under-followed small and mid caps with significant potential. We provide a quarterly earnings update reports on all companies covered, as well as flash reports on significant news announcements by companies. We go further for members, providing recorded interviews with management teams of covered companies when available and a monthly quantitative based "Market Indicators and Strategy Report."

This article was written by

Singular Research profile picture
Singular Research
2.67K Followers
Coverage of under-followed companies from an experienced team.
Singular Research aims to be a trusted supplier of independent research on micro/small cap companies. We provide initiation reports and quarterly updates on roughly 40 uncovered companies. We cover growth and value style equity ideas leveraging the extensive experience and knowledge of our in house staff of over 6 CFA's. Award winning original research with a following of over 105 institutional clients with over $60 billion in assets under mgmt. Singular is closely associated with the existing author Cook Capital Management.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALB, OSTTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.