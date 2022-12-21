First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF: Some Attractive Features, But A Sell For Now

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
702 Followers

Summary

  • FVD invests in a basket of stocks run through a long-tenured Safety Ranking system developed by Value Line.
  • The ETF is large, and liquid enough to merit consideration from many investors.
  • FVD is spread out among several stock sizes, from Mega Cap to Small Cap.
  • The ETF has had a strong relative return in 2022, but that's history to us.
  • All things considered, we rate FVD a Sell.
Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

Strategy

First Trust Value Line® Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FVD) is a US-focused dividend equity ETF. It aims to track Value Line Dividend Index. That index invests in stocks which are ranked in the top 2 categories (out of 5) based on Value Line's Safety

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
702 Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.