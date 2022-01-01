VTV: Value Speaks Louder Than The Market

Dec. 22, 2022 1:18 AM ETVanguard Value ETF (VTV)
FM Research profile picture
FM Research
111 Followers

Summary

  • VTV (more specifically, the index it tracks) has a long history of outperforming the market with lower return volatility.
  • VTV has many tailwinds and has seen recently good performance after a lackluster decade.
  • As a well-diversified ETF, VTV can be used as a core holding in most portfolios.

Businessman hand pointing finger to growth success finance business chart of metaverse technology financial graph investment diagram on analysis stock market background with digital economy exchange.

Lemon_tm

The New Year is fast approaching, and you might be looking to make a change – small or large – to your portfolio after a disappointing 2022. If you’re looking for a way to minimize your volatility while keeping pace with the S&P 500’s

VTV's sector diversification is reasonable.

VTV's sector diversification is reasonable. (Seeking Alpha)

Historically, value has provided added value to a market-cap weighted portfolio.

Historically, value has provided added value to a market-cap weighted portfolio. (FM Research)

Large cap value has outpaced the total US market for 50 years.

Large cap value has outpaced the total US market for 50 years. (Portfolio Visualizer)

Value is fairly valued, but still cheap compared to previous decades.

Vanguard argues that value is fairly valued, but still cheap compared to previous decades. (Vanguard)

Quant likes VTV.

Quant likes VTV. (Seeking Alpha)

The VTV model portfolio performs similarly to Vanguard's Wellington fund.

The VTV model portfolio performs similarly to Vanguard's Wellington fund. (Portfolio Visualizer)

VTV model portfolio.

VTV model portfolio. (FM Research)

This article was written by

FM Research profile picture
FM Research
111 Followers
Focused on contrarian strategies that maximize total return over long time horizons. Advocate of international equity, leverage, factor investing, aggressive portfolio allocation, and anything that stretches the bounds of simple portfolio management. Fan of Larry Swedroe, Ben Felix, Ray Dalio, and other evidence-based colleagues.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.